Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cat speaks up, says "no more" to bath

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a very vocal feline that can take her bath "no more" and over 6,000 matchsticks igniting in slow-motion. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.