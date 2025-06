Cashing in your mutilated money Do you have bills damaged by fire, water or termites, or that have been literally chewed up by Fido? There is an office at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing that will replace your damaged, burned or shredded bills. Rita Braver shares some of the wild stories of currency that has gone through the wringer (or much, much worse). (This story originally aired on April 15, 2018)