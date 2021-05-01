Live

Carriage horse gets loose in NYC

A carriage horse escaped and went for an eight-minute jaunt through midtown Manhattan on Tuesday as hundreds of witnesses watch. "Goldy" eventually made her way to her stables and was uninjured. CBS New York has the story.
