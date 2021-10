Carole Hopson on new book and inspiring a new generation of flyers Carole Hopson is one of the few women pilots of color who flies a Boeing 737 for United Airlines as a first officer. She was inspired to become a pilot by the story of Bessie Coleman, the first African-American woman to earn a pilot’s license. Now, Hopson has written a book inspired by Coleman in hopes it can help her mission to diversify the aviation industry. Michelle Miller has the details.