Capitol police officer shares story of finding help for trauma and mental health U.S. Capitol Police officers are still grappling with the trauma and violence they witnessed on January 6 as they defended the building and lawmakers against a violent mob fighting to stop President Biden's election certification. Two officers died by suicide in the aftermath of the assault, and others have also struggled, including veteran Guido Medina. He shared his story with CBS News' Debra Alfarone in hopes of helping others.