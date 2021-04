Capitol police officer died of natural causes, medical examiner says A medical examiner on Monday declared Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes following a confrontation with rioters on January 6. It comes as the federal investigation into the attempted insurrection enters a new phase after the first guilty plea was entered Friday. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" co-host Caitlin Huey-Burns with the details.