Capitol attack commission vote likely doomed over lack of GOP support Senate Republicans appeared set early Friday to block a House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Republicans have reversed their initial support for an investigation in recent months, arguing their party should focus instead on retaking Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "CBSN AM" live from Capitol Hill ahead of the vote.