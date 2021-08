Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls China's detention of Canadian citizens "unacceptable and unjust" Canada and its allies are denouncing China for detaining two Canadian citizens in what critics are calling "hostage diplomacy" in retaliation for Canada arresting a Huawei executive. On Wednesday, a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for alleged spying. CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish, founder of Strategy Risks, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.