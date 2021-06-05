Canadian nurses commute across the U.S.-Canada border to care for American patients Due to the pandemic, the long border between the U.S. and Canada remains closed to non-essential travel. But essential does describe the work of a small army of Canadian healthcare workers. Every day they cross into the U.S. to care for American patients in Michigan hospitals, and during COVID, some got infected themselves. In Canada, there's been pushback from people who fear these healthcare workers could bring the virus home. Adriana Diaz spoke with two nurses who say despite those challenges, they wouldn't have it any other way.