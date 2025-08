Canada's U.S. trade minister says country is "obviously disappointed" by Trump tariffs Canada's U.S. trade minister Dominic LeBlanc told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that while the country was disappointed that President Trump has levied a 35% tariff, "We believe there is a great deal of common ground between the United States and Canada in terms of building two strong economies that work well together." He added that he's "prepared to stick around and do the work needed."