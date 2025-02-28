Can the Ukraine mineral deal be salvaged after Trump and Zelenskyy's tense meeting? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to sign an agreement Friday granting the U.S. access to his nation's rare earth minerals in exchange for support in the war with Russia. Instead, he left the White House without a deal after the meeting became an argument. Gracelin Baskaran, director of the critical minerals security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins "America Decides" with analysis.