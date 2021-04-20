Live

Can Trump change his campaign's tone?

Prominent Republican leaders, including Sen. Susan Collins, have announced that they will not be voting for Donald Trump. Roll Call columnist Jon Allen joins CBSN to discuss whether the GOP nominee can change the tone of his campaign.
