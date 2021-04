Can Sean Spicer handle two White House jobs at once? White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has do two jobs - balancing the official White House statements and what President Trump himself puts out there. Meanwhile, the White House is facing more questions about the list of terror attacks they claimed were downplayed by the media. Anita Dunn, former communications director to President Obama, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with her perspective on the White House communications strategy.