Can Mike Johnson deliver Trump's "big beautiful bill"? House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to build support for the Trump-endorsed budget proposal ahead of an expected floor vote this week. Senate Republicans passed their own budget plan Friday. Mario Parker, managing editor of U.S. economy and government for Bloomberg News, and Daniella Diaz, congressional reporter for NOTUS, join "America Decides" to assess Johnson's chances of delivering the president's "one big beautiful bill."