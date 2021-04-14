Can Bernie Sanders bounce back after losing Nevada to Hillary Clinton? Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton won the Nevada caucuses over Bernie Sanders on Saturday. Clinton's victory puts pressure on Sanders just before the South Carolina primary this Saturday. On the Republican side, Donald Trump defeated Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio in South Carolina, giving him momentum heading into Tuesday's Republican caucuses in Nevada. CBSN political contributor Jon Allen and CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris join CBSN with the latest.