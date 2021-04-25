Live

Can Amazon's Alexa help solve a murder?

Authorities in Arkansas have served a subpoena to Amazon to gain access to records from the company's Alexa voice assistant. Police say the device may have recorded evidence of a murder. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" has more the case.
