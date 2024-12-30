CALIFORNIA’S FENTANYL FIGHT: Lawmakers V. Grieving Parents One of the hardest-fought political battles in 2024 happened inside California's Capitol between a group of grieving parents who lost their kids to fentanyl… and a handful of powerful California politicians who were opposed to increasing criminal penalties. This year-long investigation combines gripping statehouse investigative reporting with groundbreaking AI-assisted data journalism to provide an unprecedented look at how California's one-party supermajority legislature systematically avoids transparency and accountability by killing controversial legislation without voting on the record.