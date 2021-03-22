Live

Watch CBSN Live

California roller coaster derails, injures six

The "Ninja Thrillride" at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, derailed Monday and injured six riders. More than 20 people were trapped on the coaster and some were stuck in the ride for hours. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.