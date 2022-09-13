Watch CBS News

California mudslides leave trail of devastation

Heavy rains caused fast-moving mudslides east of Los Angeles, damaging homes and burying cars. The mudslides were made worse by the El Dorado wildfire in the same area two years ago. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
