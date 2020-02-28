California monitoring 8,400 for coronavirus California is currently monitoring 8,400 people for the coronavirus as doctors try and work out how a woman in the state contracted the illness without any connection to a likely origin. Multiple health care personnel who were exposed to the patient in the days before her diagnosis are also being kept in isolation and even quarantine. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that federal officials have promised to send more testing kits as part of the government’s emergency initiative to increase coronavirus testing capabilities nationwide. Carter Evans is in California reporting on how the state is attempting to contain the disease.