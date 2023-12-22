California man's health improving after help from strangers Cashman Whiteley was sleeping in front of a church in Claremont, California, when a few good Samaritans decided to help him get back on his feet. CBS News' lead national correspondent David Begnaud first spoke with Whiteley about the compassion of his fellow citizens back in February. Almost one year later, he sits down again with Whiteley, a man whose life is nearly unrecognizable from what it was just a short time ago — all thanks to Whiteley's own determination and the kindness of strangers.