Early in-person recall election voting begins in parts of California Early in-person voting in California's recall election began in parts of the state this weekend. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is fighting to keep his seat following backlash from Republicans over pandemic-related shutdowns. Antjuan Seawright, CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Lauren Zelt, former aide to Senator Mitt Romney and founder of Zelt Communications, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on why the election results carry tremendous weight for both parties nationally.