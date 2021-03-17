Live

Watch CBSN Live

Major rain storm turns deadly in Calif.

Rescue crews have been busy across the state as California deals with the biggest storm to hit the area in nearly three years. More than a thousand homes are under mandatory evacuation in hillside towns threatened by mudslides. Ben Tracy reports.
