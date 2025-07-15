Watch CBS News

Cal Raleigh makes history with Home Run Derby win

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, nicknamed "Big Dumper," became the first catcher and first switch-hitter to win the derby. Harold Reynolds joins "CBS Mornings Plus" from Atlanta ahead of tonight's MLB All-Star Game.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.