Caeleb Dressel and Elaine Thompson-Herah break world records at Olympics Caeleb Dressel won a record-breaking gold in the 100 meter butterfly, while Elaine Thompson-Herah broke a world record in the 100 meter race. Katie Ledecky closed out her games with another gold in 800 meter freestyle. Team USA is now focused on gymnastics and counting on MyKayla Skinner and Sunisa Lee in the competition. Jamie Yuccas reports.