Cabinet hopefuls include Trump critics

CBS News has learned that some of the candidates for Donald Trump's cabinet positions have been at odds with the president-elect in the past. The list includes 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Nancy Cordes reports.
