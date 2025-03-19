CA Insurance Commissioner to require more FAIR Plan transparency following CBS News California Investigation
Should it be legal that the public is on the hook for the FAIR Plan's debt, but we don't have access to the FAIR Plan financials? California's Insurance Commissioner says, "No." Now he's committing to fix that following a recent CBS News California Investigation.
