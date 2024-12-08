Businessman Frank McCourt says company working to be in position to buy TikTok amid ban threat Business executive Frank McCourt, executive chairman of McCourt Global and founder of Project Liberty, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that his company is working very hard to position itself as a possible buyer for the U.S. portion of TikTok. A panel of federal judges in Washington, D.C. last week upheld a new law that could effectively ban the popular social media app the social media platform by mid-January if its Chinese owners do not sell it to a new buyer.