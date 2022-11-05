CBS News App
Midterm Elections
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
GOP candidates for federal, statewide office who have denied 2020 election
N. Korea fires more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 billion for Saturday night's drawing
The Six Who Sat reflect on the 1972 NYC Marathon that made history
Russia cafe blaze kills at least 13 people, injures 5
Power blackouts announced across Ukraine amid Russian shelling
Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Buses from the Border | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Thousands of migrants from Central and South America have made the journey to New York City on buses chartered and paid for by the states of Texas and Arizona and the city of El Paso. Sunday, Anderson Cooper speaks with some of these migrants.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On