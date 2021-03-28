Live

Watch CBSN Live

Burger King worker finds $100,000 in backpack

A California Burger King worker finds $100,000 in cash in a backpack at a restaurant. They figured the owner would come back for it -- but they never did. KPIX's Betty Yu tells us what the restaurant owner did with the six-figure find.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.