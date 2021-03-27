Live

Watch CBSN Live

Buffalo Bills stadium snowed in

Ralph Wilson Stadium was left covered after a snowstorm, prompting team officials to offer fans money to shovel it out in time for Sunday's game with the New York Jets. Buffalo running back Anthony DIxon joins CBSN with an update.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.