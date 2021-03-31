Live

Brutal murder stuns upscale resort town

After "Princess of Aspen" Nancy Pfister was found beaten to death in her own home, some of the most unlikely suspects were arrested. "48 Hours" executive producer Susan Zirinsky has a preview of "Murder in Aspen."
