Brussels terror survivor on finding the will to go on It's been eight months since terrorists targeted the capital of Belgium. Thirty-two people died in attacks at Brussels Airport and a train station. Among the wounded was former professional basketball player Sebastien Bellin. You rarely get to witness such a personal battle to survive, but Bellin vowed to his family and himself that terrorists would not win, reports Vladimir Duthiers. Here's a preview of Saturday's "48 Hours" special.