Brother of imprisoned American Paul Whelan wants to get him out of Russia before parents die While the family of Marine veteran Trevor Reed is celebrating his return from Russia following a high-stakes prisoner swap with the U.S., imprisoned American Paul Whelan asked, "Why was I left behind?" Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett spoke with Whelan's brother David Whelan on CBS News about the family's efforts to bring Paul home, how he's doing in prison and the family's message for President Biden.