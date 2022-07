Brittney Griner's first day of trial in Russia wraps up The first day of WNBA star Brittney Giner's trial in Russia has wrapped up. She could face 10 years in prison for alleged drug smuggling, but the U.S. says she is wrongfully detained. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and William Pomerantz, acting director of the Kennan Insitute, explain the latest on her trial and the potential to free her through a prisoner swap.