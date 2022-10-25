Brittney Griner appealing drug conviction in Russia: CBS News Flash Oct. 25, 2022 In Russia, jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner is appealing her drug smuggling conviction. She was appearing via a video feed from a women’s detention center outside moscow. The judge's verdict is expected Tuesday as well. The high-stakes race for Senate in Pennsylvania will see Democrat John Fetterman facing off with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz in their first and only debate. And the White House says President Biden will be speaking with Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak in the coming days.