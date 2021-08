Brittany Commisso says hugs, kisses from Cuomo were “not normal,” “not welcomed” Brittany Commisso, one of the 11 women who claim New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed them, says the governor gave her intimate hugs and kisses. Cuomo denies all allegations of misconduct. State legislators plan to meet Monday to discuss their impeachment investigation as Cuomo faces a new crisis after his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, announced she's resigning.