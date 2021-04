British Airways jet catches fire on Las Vegas runway Las Vegas' main airport is up and running after an airplane fire put 170 lives in jeopardy. British Airways Flight 2276 to London aborted its takeoff Tuesday because of what's described as a "catastrophic engine failure." Everyone on board had to use the emergency exits to get out in a hurry. Mireya Villarreal reports from McCarran International Airport, just south of the Las Vegas strip.