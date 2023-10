Israel military forces to expand ground activity in Gaza Strip Friday, IDF says "In recent hours we have increased the attacks in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson account posted Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports Hamas may be responding by reportedly calling for Palestinians to take up arms. Robert Berger, a contributor with CBS News, weighs in with a look at how the expansion may be carried out in the coming hours and days.