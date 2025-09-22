Breaking down Trump's claims about Tylenol and autism President Trump announced on Monday that the FDA believes the use of acetaminophen -- the active ingredient in Tylenol and many cold and flu medications -- during pregnancy can be associated with an increased risk of autism, though medical experts have said the medication is safe. CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi has the details. Then, Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians, joins with his reaction to the news.