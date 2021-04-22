Live

Watch CBSN Live

Breaking down the race before first 2016 debate

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are expected to face questions on recent police shootings in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lis Smith and Leslie Sanchez join CBSN to break down the race.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.