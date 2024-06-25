Watch CBS News

Breaking down the high cost of child care

A recent report found the average annual cost of child care in the U.S. was over $11,500 last year. In some areas, those expenses can be two or three times higher. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down the costs.
