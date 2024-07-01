Breaking down the Supreme Court's Trump immunity ruling The Supreme Court ruled Monday that presidents have immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions undertaken in office, a decision that will likely prevent former President Donald Turmp's election interference case from going to trial before the November election. Former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen, CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, and attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman dive into the details of the ruling.