Breaking down the Supreme Court's TikTok ban decision The Supreme Court upheld a law on Friday that would ban TikTok in the U.S. beginning Sunday. The Biden administration will not enforce the ban, meaning it will fall on the Trump administration after the president-elect is sworn in the following day. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and Alan Rozenshtein, associate professor of law at the University of Minnesota, join "America Decides" to unpack the ruling.