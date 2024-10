Breaking down Harris' final appeal to voters at the Ellipse Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave her "closing argument" speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., a week before Election Day, the same park where former President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of the Capitol insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump also held a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.