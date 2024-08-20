Watch CBS News

Breaking down Day 2 of the DNC

Day 2 of the DNC will feature speeches from Democratic superstars like the Obamas, but also from Republicans who disapprove of former President Trump. Nancy Cordes and Robert Costa analyze how effective these twin messages could be.
