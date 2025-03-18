Breakdown of Alien Enemies Act and Trump administration's deportation flights against judge's order The Trump administration has until noon Tuesday to share details with a federal judge about the deportation flights carrying undocumented Venezuelans. The White House carried out the flights even after a judge's order to have the planes return. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more on the flights and the law invoked by the administration to carry out most of the deportations.