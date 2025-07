Bracelet charms help keep memory of Camp Mystic victims alive The James Avery Workshop in Kerrville, Texas, has been working with Camp Mystic for decades, providing bracelet charms for campers to take home as keepsakes. After the devastating July Fourth flooding that killed more than two dozen campers and counselors, the company said it would donate all the proceeds from one of its charms to relief efforts, leading to its eight-month supply selling out in five hours. Jason Allen reports.