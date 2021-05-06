Live

Boy Scouts to admit some girls starting in 2018

The Boy Scouts of America isn't just for boys anymore. The organization announced plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting in 2018 and to establish a new program for older girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. Reena Ninan reports.
