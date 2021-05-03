Live

Boy literally stumbles upon prehistoric fossil

A 10-year-old boy in New Mexico found a 1.2-million-year-old fossil when he tripped and fell on a hike. It turned out to be a stegomastodon, a prehistoric ancestor of the elephant. KRQE's Sara Yingling reports.
